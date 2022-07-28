Nancy Pelosi explains the legislative bigthink behind one of the bills making its way through Congress. Someone with a sense of humor has added the perfect soundtrack to the audio. Buried in the babble is the comment: “If they’re putting things in, then we can put something out, even if Manchin doesn’t like it.” I hope Manchin is listening and spends some time decoding Pelosi’s explication. It’s a little scary that FOX News congressional correspondent Chad Pergram seems to understand Pelosi perfectly. He’s on her wavelength and she’s coming in loud and clear, at least to him. Perhaps Senator Manchin can consult with Pergram if he needs help figuring this out.
What? pic.twitter.com/xoYPO2TY2o
— AG 🔥 (@Yolo304741) July 28, 2022
