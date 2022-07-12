I thought that in Steve Hayward’s absence I might try a few tricks to keep the aspidistra flying. The first one that occurred to me was a song of the (occasional) day. The thought occurred to me when I heard the late Kenny Rankin singing “Peaceful” on SiriusXM’s The Village (folk) channel yesterday. The song used to be in rotation, I think, on Minneapolis’s KQRS FM along with one or two of his many covers of the Beatles back when it a freeform rock station in the late ’60’s and early ’70’s. Hearing the song again not only took me back and stopped me cold, it made me peaceful.

Kenny died of lung cancer at the age of 69 in 2009. Peter Keepnews memorialized the loss in the New York Times.

I believe Kenny appeared live with John Pizzarelli and Jessica Molaskey on an early episode of their Radio Deluxe show. Recalling him with fondness, they have kept his flame alive on the show whenever they play selections from his recordings.

“Peaceful” must have been Rankin’s most successful composition. I thought I would extract the recording from YouTube, but it wasn’t that easy. YouTube preserves several versions. The live performance below is undated.

It’s the kind of song you want to hear again, isn’t it? The song made its first appearance on Mind-Dusters (1967). The production on this is a little dated and overstuffed, but the song is indestructible.

He rerecorded it for Like a Seed (1972). I miss the rhythm section from the 1967 recording.

The recording below appears on The Bottom Line Archive Series: Plays the Beatles & More (live 1990) (2015). By my lights, anyway, it was sounding better than ever.

Helen Reddy or her producer must have picked up on the song when Rankin rerecorded it in 1972. She turned the song into a hit with her cover in 1973. Reddy’s cover is also available on YouTube. Let’s stick with the genuine article this morning.