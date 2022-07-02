Podcast: The 3WHH, on Why Clarence > Cassidy

Except she wasn’t in the Cadillac, so we move on quickly to the main topic, which is the closing week of the Supreme Court’s current term, which is likely to be seen by future historians as the most significant since the “revolution of 1937.”

After summarizing some key points from the last two major cases released Thursday, West Virginia v. EPA and Biden v. Texas, we finally get to the main event—responding to reader comments and questions from last week’s show, namely, what is Clarence Thomas up to? What does it mean to swap out the Constitution’s “privileges and immunities” clause for the “due process” clause?