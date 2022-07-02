Podcast: The 3WHH, on Why Clarence > Cassidy

The big news story this week was the appearance of the fetching
Fawn Hall Cassidy Hutchinson before the WatergateJanuary 6 select committee, which somehow put us in the frame of mind of “Cassidy” by the renowned poetic duo of Weir/Barlow:
Lost now on the country miles in his Cadillac
I can tell by the way you smile, he is rolling back [to the West Wing]
Come wash the nighttime clean
Come grow the scorched ground green
Blow the horn, and tap the tambourine
Close the gap of the dark years in between
You and me, Cassidy
Quick beats in an icy heart [as happens before a House committee]
Catch colt draws a coffin cart
There he goes and now here she starts
Hear her cry
Except she wasn’t in the Cadillac, so we move on quickly to the main topic, which is the closing week of the Supreme Court’s current term, which is likely to be seen by future historians as the most significant since the “revolution of 1937.”
After summarizing some key points from the last two major cases released Thursday, West Virginia v. EPA and Biden v. Texas, we finally get to the main event—responding to reader comments and questions from last week’s show, namely, what is Clarence Thomas up to? What does it mean to swap out the Constitution’s “privileges and immunities” clause for the “due process” clause?
Thomas is up to lot, as it turns out. So we walk briefly through the topic and several of the key cases. Hamilton shows up for duty, and by now you should be able to guess the exit music.
You know what to do now: listen here, or grab the wheel and drive yourself over to our riotous hosts at Ricochet.
