Podcast: The 3WHH, with Guest Bartender John Yoo

I can’t believe I left the car keys to the podcast sitting on the kitchen counter when I left for overseas, and now Lucretia and John Yoo have snatched them up and have usurped the usufructs of the 3WHH.

After they finally get clear of their ritualistic but obligatory abuse of me, they get down to important subjects, like Philly cheese steaks and other delectables, President Biden’s latest ailments and how the 25th Amendment would work if invoked, more reflections on the latest Supreme Court term (just drop it straight into my veins please!) the J-6 hearings, and other current topics.

If this coop proceeds I may just have to cut short my vacation and return early to restore order! Meanwhile, back to the pub for some more rare whiskies not available in the States.

You know what to do now: listen here, or stumble over to the bar with our hosts at Ricochet.