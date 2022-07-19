Police Brutality In Washington

Earlier today, there was a pro-abortion demonstration outside the Supreme Court building in Washington. A number of Democratic politicians participated. The protesters blocked traffic so as to get themselves “arrested” as an act of political theater.

What is funny about this is that several of them, including Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Ilhan Omar, put their arms behind their backs, pretending to have been handcuffed by police officers. A liberal’s gotta suffer, right? The New York Post reports:

Far-left Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was roundly mocked on social media Tuesday after she put her arms behind her back to imitate being handcuffed following her arrest at a pro-abortion demonstration outside the Supreme Court.

***

AOC kept up the charade of being restrained for a few steps before raising her fist to supporters watching from the sidewalk. She then crossed her wrists behind her back again in the faux handcuffed position.

While ostensibly in police custody, Ocasio-Cortez addressed the press–her favorite audience–with no handcuffs in sight:

Ilhan Omar also briefly pretended to be handcuffed:

But the pretense didn’t last long:

Grainy video of Omar also showed the “Squad” member walking several steps with her hands behind her back as if handcuffed. However, she too raised her right arm in a clenched-fist salute without any difficulty.

Someone with a mind less elevated than my own might wonder whether there is some psychological explanation for these women wanting to pose as if handcuffed. But I won’t go there.

The numerous Congresspeople and others who obstructed traffic are liable for a $50 fine, so the price they will pay for their moment of theater is vanishingly small.