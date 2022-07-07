Quote of the day

David Marcus has a good New York Post column that documents the pincer movement to dump Biden, as Steve has formulated the proposition. I’ve had the tab open on my computer all day and wanted to share this with readers before closing it up:
A Monmouth Poll has 88% of Americans saying we are on the wrong track. That’s unheard of, and the people saying we are on the right track might just have a broken GPS. The bottom line is that Biden is operating without a net, and nobody around him seems particularly interested in catching him as he falls.
