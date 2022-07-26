Recessional

The Biden administration continues to prepare the battlefield for the Commerce Department’s second-quarter 2022 GDP estimate on Thursday. Administration officials must anticipate an estimate reflecting that we are in a recession, because they are making fools of themselves to deflect it in the meantime. What they really need to do is bring back the late Carter administration economic official Alfred Kahn and dub it the banana. “Between 1973 and 1975 we had the deepest banana that we had in 35 years,” Kahn famously explained, “and yet inflation dipped only very briefly.”

What we have is Joe Biden and his clown-car administration. It lacks a single official or spokesman with Kahn’s wit or wisdom. Not even close.

As for the Biden administration, that was then.

In 2019, now-Biden economic advisor Jared Bernstein defined a recession as GDP “crossing zero.” In the first quarter of 2022, GDP was -1.6%. pic.twitter.com/ngZsN7H0gM — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 25, 2022

This is now.

"What is exactly the White House's definition of a recession?" KARINE JEAN-PIERRE: "I'm not going to define it from here" pic.twitter.com/GNteaetb0V — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 25, 2022

REPORTER: “There is all of this talk about a possible recession … explain to us, the health of our economy right now.” BIDEN NEC DIRECTOR BRIAN DEESE: “Well, we’re in a transition, and it feels unique, because it is unique.” pic.twitter.com/rUJzcwvQy8 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 26, 2022