Story of 10-Year-Old Rape Victim Crumbles

It seems increasingly clear that the tale of the 10-year-old Ohio rape victim who had to travel across the border to Indiana for an abortion is fiction, notwithstanding its retelling by Joe Biden. Ohio’s Attorney General now comes forward to say that there is no evidence of such a rape–punishable by life imprisonment in Ohio–being committed. Yost also apparently said that it would be legal for a 10-year-old rape victim to get an abortion in Ohio, although that isn’t in this clip and I haven’t found a longer one. But Yost’s understanding of the application of Ohio Statute Section 2919.195 to the case of a 10-year-old girl is plausible:

BREAKING: Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost says there is "not a whisper" that a 10-year-old child was raped and impregnated, there has been no request for crime lab results, and that Ohio's heartbeat law would have allowed such a young girl to get an abortion in the state. pic.twitter.com/oIhJzNiq52 — Greg Price (@greg_price11) July 11, 2022