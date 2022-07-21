I have here in my hand a list of 205 names of Minnesota musicians past and present. I thought I might revive my song of the day post for a few more days — not by popular demand, but to turn it in a socially useful direction. I hope to introduce interested readers — a happy few, to be sure — to a few of my favorites with whom you may be unfamiliar in the hope that you will find something of interest.

Former St. Paul Pioneer Press reporter and critic Rick Shefchik made a contribution to the history that I saw with my own eyes and ears in Everybody’s Heard About the Bird: The True Story of 1960s Rock ‘N’ Roll in Minnesota (University of Minnesota Press, 2015). He takes the title of his excellent book from The Trashmen’s hit and uses a public relations photo of The Trashmen for the frontispiece.

To set the tone here I want to turn to The New Standards. I think of them as a Twin Cities supergroup. Pianist Chan Poling made his name with The Suburbs. Bassist John Munson scored with Trip Shakespeare and Semisonic. You can look it up. Vibes player Steve Roehm is the youngest member of the trio. He started on drums in the Texas punk outfit Billygoat and the avant-jazz Electropolis.

Like Matthew Sweet and Susanna Hoffs in their Under the Covers series of recordings, the New Standards is a cover band. The name of the band suggests that the emphasis is on newer music. Here is “Such Great Heights” (2003) by Postal Service.

Here is the New Standards cover. Chan Poling and John Munson trade off the lead vocal before joining together on the chorus. Steve Roehm makes it sing in his own way.