Summer Hiatus Alert

Listeners to the 3WHH weekend podcast will have heard the news that I am traveling overseas for the next five weeks, with half of the time spent trekking the Scottish highlands and visiting as many whisky distilleries as my liver will permit, starting this Friday (though really today), and I’ll be on hiatus from Power Line (except when I have some really good whisky reviews to pass along—or Boris Johnson sightings in London).

This Saturday’s Week in Pictures will appear as usual, but readers will need to find another source of amusement for Saturday morning coffee. I have also left behind a few pre-written and scheduled posts—mostly book reviews and some historical retrospectives— so I won’t be completely absent. And I have lined up a small stable of guest writers who will fill in for me to some extent. I’ll introduce them seriatim, since we’re still working out the timing. (The first will actually appear later today.) And it is possible that John Yoo and “Lucretia” will make good on their threat to take over the 3WHH, and abuse me in absentia.

And I have a few more current items on the way today and tomorrow.