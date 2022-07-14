The Associated Press Gets One Right

I’ve written more than once that the Associated Press is our number one source of liberal press bias, so this comes as a surprise. At a time when the Left is trying to use gun control to stave off electoral disaster, the AP unexpectedly gets rational:

The Stylebook's weapons entry offers guidance on terms including semi-automatic rifle, assault rifle, assault weapon, military-style rifle and modern sporting rifle. pic.twitter.com/RvNrZp1lu2 — APStylebook (@APStylebook) July 13, 2022



“Avoid assault rifle and assault weapon, which are highly politicized terms….” Exactly. There is literally no such thing as an “assault rifle” or “assault weapon.” These are made-up political phrases that have no meaning in the real world. Readers of this site have always known that, but it is rather remarkable to see the AP taking a non-political position. One can hope that there is more of this to come.