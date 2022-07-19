The Bulrushes [with comment by Richard Barone]

I want to wind up my selections from the Matthew Sweet/Susanna Hoffs Under the Covers series of recordings with a quick dip into Vol. 3 (the ’80’s). On this disc they cover the decade in which they themselves emerged as professional musicians and perhaps go the deepest below the surface. I wasn’t familiar with more than four or five of the originals covered on the disc’s 14 tracks, yet it may be the most delightful of the three delightful discs.

Among the lesser known songs that they cover on Vol. 3 is “The Bulrushes” by The Bongos. Below is the original. The Bongos came out of the Hoboken music scene. I didn’t even know there was a Hoboken music scene after Frank Sinatra’s departure. Looking around online, I find that The Bongos “became the leading Hoboken pop-rock band of the early ’80s.”

The Bongos’ Richard Barone wrote “The Bulrushes.” Recorded in London, it was one of the singles collected on The Bongos’ first album, Drums Along the Hudson. You can’t say they didn’t have a sense of humor. The lyrics are minimalistic and obscure but evocative. Something of a throwback to the ’60’s, the music is catchy and intense.

Here is the Sweet/Hoffs cover. I think they do right by the song. I hope at least a few of you enjoy it.

UPDATE: Please note Richard Barone’s comment: “Thanks much for posting! If listeners enjoy our original version, or Matthew & Susanna’s cover, please come check out the rest of the Bongos’ catalog and my solo albums on Spotify, Apple Music, and wherever you listen to music!” Richard provides the URL to his home page here.