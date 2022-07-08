The Geek in Pictures: Go Nuclear Edition

• One last data dump before hiatus gets rolling.

Amidst the faceplant of “green energy” in the face of the reality brought forth by the Ukraine War, it is fun to see nuclear power getting some better press, though there are some interesting asymmetries when it comes to who is most supportive of nukes. No surprise here:

We keep hearing that wind and solar are cheap (when they’re working), but. . . (though this chart is almost surely wrong about wind and solar—they’ve much more expensive than this, but what do you expect from an energy outfit based in Paris. . .)





Also this:

Even the Germans are coming around:

And how is Germany’s whole “green electricity” project going?

• Do the crime, do the. . . charts:

• Here’s one insight into the shift among Latinx Latino voters:

• And while we’re looking at liberals:

And as we know, Democrats aren’t much on religion . . . or morality:

Note the dark blue bar over to the right:

• Gee—those Russian sanctions are working great!

• California: Governed by the rich for the rich:

One reason housing is getting expensive everywhere—housing may be up, but still lower than trend from past decades:

The White House keeps saying our economy is the best in the world:

• Not so great moments in data labeling:

And finally. . .