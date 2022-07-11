The mark of Zinno

By Twitter’s calculation, Joe Biden has nearly 38 million followers on Twitter. It’s almost enough to make me think that Elon Musk’s allegations about Twitter spam bots has something to it.
I found the classic example of Biden being Biden (with a little help from the operator of his Twitter account) to be of interest (below). Biden’s Twitter operator has mastered the art of impersonating Biden. You have to give him that much. The essence of the art as we have come to know it — the heart of the art — is blaming Republicans and disclaiming responsibility. The tweet is illustrative of a few of the points I made in “Biden’s descent continues.”
When Freddie Prinze turned “It’s not my job, man” into his catchphrase, it was a joke. When Biden repeats the shtick as president of the United States — “Not a joke,” as Biden would put it. He should take Prinze’s catchphrase as his motto.
I am not among the alleged 38 million Biden followers on Twitter. The New York Post draws attention to the Biden tweet in Allie Griffin’s story this morning. Griffin highlights this deflating response by sports talk radio host Mark Zinno: “Huh? I thought it was Russia’s fault.”
Republicans are doing nothing but obstructing our efforts to crack down on gas-price gouging, lower food prices, lower healthcare costs, and hopefully, soon, lower your prescription drug costs.
This is not right. And that’s why this election is going to be so darn important.
— Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) July 10, 2022
Notice: All comments are subject to moderation. Our comments are intended to be a forum for civil discourse bearing on the subject under discussion. Commenters who stray beyond the bounds of civility or employ what we deem gratuitous vulgarity in a comment — including, but not limited to, “s***,” “f***,” “a*******,” or one of their many variants — will be banned without further notice in the sole discretion of the site moderator.