The massacre this time

The apparent Highland Park mass murderer who shot up the city’s Independence Day parade yesterday was on the prowl at the local Chabad center earlier this year. The center is located on Central a few blocks from the site of the shooting and sheltered escapees of the attack. Rabbi Yosef Schanowitz recognized the photo released by police following the shooting and realized he had encountered the suspect a few months earlier.

“During the last Passover holiday, that person entered the Chabad synagogue. We have an armed security guard sitting in front… I approached him and sternly asked him to leave as I noticed he was not a member of our community,” Schanowitz was quoted as saying. He said he was in touch with the families of the victims and was “trying to be as helpful as we can at this difficult time.”

Chabad News has more here. It quotes the rabbi: “People should pray for Highland Park and do an extra act of goodness for us.”

I understand that there is more to this part of the story, but I am unable to reach the center to confirm it. My attempt to reach the rabbi by telephone went directly to voicemail this morning. I am afraid they are otherwise occupied. For now, I concur in Ann Coulter’s judgment.

Via Times of Israel staff & agencies.