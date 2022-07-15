Thoughts from the ammo line

Ammo Grrrll has LOWERED EXPECTATIONS. She writes:

Decades ago I had recorded a Comedy Central set on a VHS tape by an excellent Italian comedian named Dom Irrera. He told the following funny joke which I am paraphrasing from memory: “When I was a kid, I dreamed of being an Olympic athlete. In my young adulthood I gave up on the Olympics and only wanted to be fit enough to still play some sports on weekends. Now I just don’t want to have [man-boobs].” See? Lowered expectations. (It’s probably funnier in the original, in which he used the common slang word for “breasts” that starts with “t.”)

Anyway, this joke came to my mind the other day and I rewrote it in my head: “When I was a kid, despite no discernible athletic talent, I dreamed of being the first female baseball player in the pros. Later I just wanted to be thinner and more fit. Now I just hope to stay strong enough to still be able to transfer wet King-sized sheets from the washer to the dryer…” Sigh. Lowered expectations.

Oh, and I also hope to continue to be able to get out of the bathtub without help. It will be a sad day when I have to just shower or, worse yet, get one of those “walk-in” Geezer Model bathtubs. With my memory issues (below), I would probably just open the little door and flood the whole bathroom and beyond. I bet they have some mechanism to prevent that, right? They would HAVE to with the demographic it is aimed at.

I just read an article – somewhere – that said that one predictor of long life is your ability to get up from a sitting position on the floor without using your hands. Are you kidding me? Using only one arm to help hoist your bulk to your feet gave you partial credit but was not as good as just getting up from the sitting position. Using both arms, a nearby settee and a small forklift I got off Amazon did not bode well at all. I could be gone by next Friday. Carry on in my name, friends…”Remember the Grrrll!”

And that’s another thing – remembering stuff. I actually have developed the ability to think of a witty or interesting bit of business and FORGET IT INSTANTLY. This is highly inconvenient in both column writing and particularly in conversation! It is not worth the effort to blurt out your clever quip about global warming an hour after the conversation has moved on, say, to a sad story about your friend’s recently deceased favorite cousin.

Fortunately, it does not really make me worry about dementia because I have never had what you could call a highly “retentive” memory. Even though I excel at some kinds of retention: I remember almost every joke I’ve ever heard in my life. I can retain water like Lake Erie. Though Jewish by religion, I am Irish by ethnicity and I can retain grudges until death. Forgive? Sure. Forget? Not a chance!

But even at 9 or 10 years of age, Mama would send me down to her basement pantry for a Mason jar of something and by the time I hit the bottom of the stairs, I had no idea what I was there for. I could make an educated guess – canned stewed tomatoes were always popular, maybe peaches? – or call upstairs, “What did you say again?” My memory may have been faulty, but my hearing was excellent and I could hear her roll her eyes all the way from the basement.

I’m sorry to say that I recently learned that eye-rolling is just another indicator of White Supremacy, along with any sense of “urgency.” Gosh, what a secret racist was this kind, sweet lady I was blessed enough to call “Mother,” who had only love for all humanity! Who taught us to sing, “Jesus loves the little children. All the children of the world. Red and yellow, black and white, they are precious in His sight. Jesus loves the little children of the world.” With racism like that, it’s lucky I didn’t join the Klan.

I bet all the Social Justice Churches with Rap Mass and Drag Queen Sermons have amended that song slightly: “Jesus loves some little children. Many children in the world, okay? Red and yellow, black and brown, but white kids should bow down. Because you kids have racist DNA.” Christians? Is this close? Once again, I digress.

In truth, my fruitless pantry trips were not an indication of a faulty memory per se, though it gave a good impression of that, but FOCUS and LISTENING SKILLS. I am a perpetual daydreamer and I have a lifelong inability to listen to instructions of any kind. They just go in one ear and out the other, making no contact with the part of my brain that would lock the important information in.

While I have lowered my expectations on such things as strength, endurance, weight loss, ability ever to walk in stiletto heels like the gorgeous Melania, decent makeup application, and several other things, I have a few enhanced abilities in my late, late middle age.

I now am the proud owner of the ability to take an Inadvertent Nap. We can be watching a perfectly interesting television show and suddenly my eyes will just snap shut like an old-fashioned baby doll’s. Sometimes I will just be “out” for 10-15 minutes and awaken to find I have missed several important plot points in a mystery or thriller. “Where is that blonde girl that was helping the guy hide?” “Seriously? The bad guy killed her about 10 minutes ago.” “Oh, dear. That’s never good.”

One real trigger point for the Inadvertent Nap is when I am doing Sudoku, allegedly to keep my mind sharp. I will be struggling over a Mensa-level puzzle, evidently without a Mensa-level brain, and check out only to find that right before I checked out I put 5’s in three separate boxes in the same 9-number box. (For the non-Sudoku maven, that is not going to work out well at all.) Or there is now a long ink line through the whole puzzle and I am still gripping the pen when I wake up.

I originally acquired the ability to have an Inadvertent Nap in Seventh Grade. I would be listening to Miss Ludwig drone on about some boring stupid thing in 1800s History, an historical period so uncool that they didn’t even have American Bandstand yet – Dick Clark had just been born — and leaning on my hand to stay upright in my desk. It was never pleasant to be awakened by drool running down my arm or a spiral notebook mark on my face. Or the jarring bell. The worst was being awakened by hearing my name called because I was expected to answer some question about, say, the Louisiana Purchase: “Thomas Jefferson?” “1803?” “France?” ONE of those things HAD to be the answer to the question.

Anyway, fortunately, I lost that ability by college and also learned to drink COFFEE, which may have been related. I managed to stay awake at will, at least on one occasion freshman year for 96 hours straight for Finals Week reading all the assigned reading I had cleverly saved for “sometime later.” It’s been a long time now, but that Inadvertent Napping ability, as I said, is back with a vengeance.

To my peers a few years younger or older, I say “Celebrate with me one UPSIDE of the lowered expectations of aging!” Sure, your vertical leap is now under two inches and if you tried to jump rope with your grandkids you would die. But you have a new superpower that younger working people do not yet have the luxury to possess.

And that, my friends, is the right and the ability to say, “I don’t feel like it.” Say it with me now with joy and conviction. The HOA harridan has just reminded you that your Christmas decorations must be down within the next three days. And you say, “I don’t feel like it.” Your spouse says “You need to move the car so my sister can park her new car in the garage for her extended visit,” and you say, “I don’t feel like it.” Okay, use your best judgment about WHEN to use this new superpower. Probably an IRS audit or a reasonable, yet somehow irritating request from your spouse would not be ideal times.

I only suggest “I don’t feel like it” as a poor substitute for “I prefer not to” which has already been taken in the outstanding movie Bartleby, an adaptation of Herman Melville’s “Bartleby the Scrivener.” At least I think that’s where I saw it. Either that, or an episode of Barnaby Jones, which I find that I am identifying with more than the first time around. That Barnaby guy is quite the hottie.