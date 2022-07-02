President Biden wants to run another shift of the printing press and shake the money tree to “plan for the next pandemic.” Say what? “There’s going to be another pandemic,” he added. “We have to think ahead.”

We have to think ahead to the post-Biden era. That’s my thought.

How did the public health authorities perform during the Covid pandemic anyway? Assessing Israel’s experience, Professor Ehud Qimron bluntly advises the Minister of Health that it is “Time to admit failure.”

Professor Qimron is head of the Department of Microbiology and Immunology at Tel Aviv University’s Sackler School of Medicine and one of the leading Israeli immunologists. He sharply criticizes Israel’s management of the pandemic. Although his assessment is limited to Israel’s experience, Professor Qimron’s open letter generally takes up the issues we (John Hinderaker and I and Kevin Roche, anyway) have raised over the past two-plus years during which the public health establishment has inflicted its own enormities in addition to those inflicted by the virus. I thought readers might find Professor Qimron’s open letter of interest.

Quotable quote: “The truth is that you have brought the public’s trust in you to an unprecedented low, and you have eroded your status as a source of authority. The truth is that you have burned hundreds of billions of shekels to no avail – for publishing intimidation, for ineffective tests, for destructive lockdowns and for disrupting the routine of life in the last two years.”