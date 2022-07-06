Posted on July 6, 2022 by Steven Hayward in Poll

Trust In Leading Institutions Falling Faster than Biden

The latest Gallup survey of public trust in U.S. institutions is out, and just about everything is sliding. As Gallup summarizes:

Americans are less confident in major U.S. institutions than they were a year ago, with significant declines for 11 of the 16 institutions tested and no improvements for any. The largest declines in confidence are 11 percentage points for the Supreme Court — as reported in late June before the court issued controversial rulings on gun laws and abortion — and 15 points for the presidency, matching the 15-point drop in President Joe Biden’s job approval rating since the last confidence survey in June 2021. . .

Americans’ confidence in institutions has been lacking for most of the past 15 years, but their trust in key institutions has hit a new low this year.

Here are the charts:

Notice how low is public confidence in newspapers and television news. Note also the low (28%) rating for public schools. I wonder what the number and trend would look like if Gallup asked about colleges and universities. I have a pretty good hunch.

