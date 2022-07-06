Trust In Leading Institutions Falling Faster than Biden

The latest Gallup survey of public trust in U.S. institutions is out, and just about everything is sliding. As Gallup summarizes:

Americans are less confident in major U.S. institutions than they were a year ago, with significant declines for 11 of the 16 institutions tested and no improvements for any. The largest declines in confidence are 11 percentage points for the Supreme Court — as reported in late June before the court issued controversial rulings on gun laws and abortion — and 15 points for the presidency, matching the 15-point drop in President Joe Biden’s job approval rating since the last confidence survey in June 2021. . . Americans’ confidence in institutions has been lacking for most of the past 15 years, but their trust in key institutions has hit a new low this year.

Here are the charts:

Notice how low is public confidence in newspapers and television news. Note also the low (28%) rating for public schools. I wonder what the number and trend would look like if Gallup asked about colleges and universities. I have a pretty good hunch.