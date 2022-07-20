Uncuff me here!

Everything about Ilhan Omar is a fraud, including her name. When it comes to civil disobedience, for example, it’s all show business.

Omar was one of the the 16 or 17 brave congressmen protesting the tyranny of the Supreme Court decision authorizing states to treat abortion as they see fit. Giving it up for Roe, Omar and AOC briefly restricted their freedom of movement by holding their hands behind their back. Is this how Martin Luther King did it? Debra Heine covers the inspiring protest and the cynical reactions to it here.

I may be prejudiced, but I think Omar was the star of the show. Her fake handcuffs faked out CBS Minnesota reporter/anchor and DFL enthusiast Esme Murphy.

Staff confirms this is video of Rep @ilhanmn under arrest and in handcuffs , she and other female Members were arrested in a protest supporting abortion rights in front of the Supreme Court today pic.twitter.com/2RwOAq6U2J — esme murphy (@esmemurphy) July 19, 2022

Don’t take me alive! Next time, don’t forget to stick your tongue out. LOL, as they say.

It looks like Omar didn’t even rate a police escort to the paddy wagon. Query whether she has set up a GoFundMe page to defray her $50 fine. She will have to write her “Letter From a Capitol Hill Office.”

This journalism thing is serious stuff. Esme walked it back slightly in the “Correction” below: “it looks at the end of the clip that [Omar] is not in cuffs.” You don’t want to get too far out on that limb!