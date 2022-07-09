Undoing Biden’s Burgundy moment

Someone running the daycare operation at the White House must be seeking to protect Joe Biden from wider notice of his Ron Burgundy moment yesterday (memorialized by Steve here). The Free Beacon dubs it “Joe Biden’s Senior Moment of the Week” in the kickoff of a new series (accompanying video below).

When we turn to the official White House transcript of the remarks, however, we find that the Biden Ministry of Truth seems to have interceded to revise the record of Biden’s remarks:

One of the most extraordinary parts of the decision, in my view, is the majority writes, and I quote, “Women…” — it’s a quote now, from the majority — “Women are not without electoral or political power. It is noteworthy that the percentage of women who registered to vote and cast a ballot is consistently higher than the percentage of the men who do so.” End of quote. Let me repeat the line: “Women are not without electoral…” and/or political — “or” — let me be precise; not “and/or” — “…or political power.”

Biden’s reading of “Repeat the line” has been turned into “Let me repeat the line.” The Free Beacon goes in for a close-up on the issue in “Biden Aide Gaslights Americans on President’s Teleprompter Flub.” The video below (flagged in the Free Beacon story) is definitive. You be the judge.

More importantly, the distance of Biden’s remarks from anything resembling the truth is utterly demoralizing. Yet the truth inadvertently emerges in one sentence that the Official Transcriber duly marks with a [sic]: “The fastest way to restore Woe [sic] — Roe is to pass a national law codifying Roe, which I will sign immediately upon its passage at my desk.”