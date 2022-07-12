A short video, one of the most shocking things I have seen in a long time, is embedded below. But first, some comments by my friend Sheila Qualls:

The content of this video is disturbing. Chilling. It is a foreshadowing of poverty, prison, and even death. It tells the story of children — who through no fault of their own — have been corrupted and abandoned by a system that places no value on the traditional nuclear family. When Minneapolis police officers showed up in St. Paul last week to execute a search warrant for a murder suspect, they were met by toddlers — some still in diapers — who punched, kicked, cursed, and threw rocks at them. (Alpha News is only publishing 30 seconds of the video, but it goes on for another two minutes.) The behavior of these children is eerily similar to the behaviors of rioters who burned and looted Minneapolis two years ago. Children who can’t read or cross the street unattended hurled profanities and unabashed disrespect at law enforcement officers. As they cussed, berated, and struck police officers with their fists, a bystander can be heard in the background encouraging the children by saying “Oreo head,” in reference to the black police officer at the scene.

More at the link. Now the video:

As noted, there are actually two more minutes that haven’t been published. It doesn’t get any better.

These are Minneapolis police officers trying to find a murder suspect in St. Paul. Scott has asked the question a number of times: who in his right mind would want to work for the Minneapolis Police Department? Imagine having to deal with this sort of crazed situation without even having the support of your own city’s administration.

And Sheila is right, this kind of insanity is the result of decades of liberal policies and a decadent culture: