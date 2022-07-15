Sandy Denny wrote and recorded a demo of “Who Knows Where the Time Goes?” accompanying herself on guitar in 1967. Her first publicly released version of the songs was recorded with Fairport Convention for Unhalfbricking in 1969. Richard Thompson is on guitar (I think). Denny’s lyrics put me in mind of Yeat’s poem “The Wild Swans at Coole.” Putting a sad twist on the song, Denny died way too young at the age of 31 in 1978.

Judy Collins’s album Who Knows Where the Time Goes (no question mark) was released in November 1968. Fairport’s Unhalfbricking didn’t come out until May 1969. In her memoir Collins recalls that she “first heard Denny sing [the song] on a little cassette player in [album producer] David Anderle’s office at Elektra.” She must have heard Denny’s 1967 demo of the song.

I think the Denny/Fairport version of “Who Knows?” is perfect, yet Collins puts the song over too with her crystalline voice backed by a cast of instrumental all-stars (in Richie Unterburger’s words) including Stephen Stills, James Burton, Chris Etheridge, Van Dyke Parks and Jim Gordon. In her memoir Collins says that “Stephen’s sweet guitar work on the title track pulls back the curtain on its tragic beauty[.]”

Even though the song has been covered many times, it still needs and deserves to be heard. Matthew Sweet and Susanna Hoffs include it among their ’60’s favorites on Under the Covers Vol. 1. I love the lead vocal by Hoffs and the vocal arrangement by Sweet. He writes in the liner notes: “Here Susie rises to the occasion, delivering a stellar version of Sandy Denny’s Fairport Convention track…a wonderful lyric and a real favorite of [Sweet’s].” Sweet plays the bass and acoustic guitars on this track. Greg Leisz plays electric and pedal steel guitars. Ric Menck is on drums.