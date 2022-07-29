Posted on July 29, 2022 by Scott Johnson in Media, Minnesota

With Jon Justice

I’m joining Jon Justice this morning from 7:00-9:00 a.m. (Central) as one of his three guest “friends” on his first Friday with Friends program since the death of Drew Lee. He has kept the identity of his “Friends” under wraps, but it should be a good show. He will have each of us discussing matters we have been covering or are otherwise knowledgeable about. Jon’s show is broadcast on KTLK AM 1130 in the Twin Cities and is accessible via live stream here. The call-in number is (651) 989-5855. Please tell producer Robbie Rosenhaus I sent you if you call in.

