2024, For Australians

Regular readers know that my favorite media relationship is with Sky News Australia. Pretty often, I get to try to explain American politics to Australian TV viewers. On Saturday night, I was on Outsiders, an excellent show featuring three conservative hosts–Rowan Dean, Rita Panahi and James Morrow–that covers events in America better than pretty much any U.S. program. This is a short excerpt from my appearance, where I talk about the 2024 election.

Sorry about the awful lighting, by the way. My ring light was overwhelmed by the setting Sun. Hopefully they won’t hold it against me.