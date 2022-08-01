Posted on August 1, 2022 by John Hinderaker in 2024 Election

2024, For Australians

Regular readers know that my favorite media relationship is with Sky News Australia. Pretty often, I get to try to explain American politics to Australian TV viewers. On Saturday night, I was on Outsiders, an excellent show featuring three conservative hosts–Rowan Dean, Rita Panahi and James Morrow–that covers events in America better than pretty much any U.S. program. This is a short excerpt from my appearance, where I talk about the 2024 election.

Sorry about the awful lighting, by the way. My ring light was overwhelmed by the setting Sun. Hopefully they won’t hold it against me.

Share
Tweet
Reddit
Email

Notice: All comments are subject to moderation. Our comments are intended to be a forum for civil discourse bearing on the subject under discussion. Commenters who stray beyond the bounds of civility or employ what we deem gratuitous vulgarity in a comment — including, but not limited to, “s***,” “f***,” “a*******,” or one of their many variants — will be banned without further notice in the sole discretion of the site moderator.

Responses