A Big Boost For the Right

I think that that the impact of money in politics is generally overrated. And it is a good thing, too, since the Left is rolling in dough. In pretty much every contested election, there is more money spent on behalf of the Democrat candidate than the Republican. In my own state of Minnesota, in most races there will be five to six times as much money spent on behalf of the Democrat. My political friends tell me that in this year’s governor election, there will be ten times as much spent on behalf of Democrat Tim Walz as on behalf of Republican Scott Jensen. The race is expected to be close, but it shouldn’t be–Walz deserves to lose in a landslide. And, despite my skepticism about the effectiveness of political money, it wouldn’t be close if resources were even remotely competitive.

Does the Right stand a chance of matching the Left’s financial resources? Probably not, but this is hopeful: “New conservative group gets $1.6 billion donation to spend in midterms and beyond.”

$1.6 billion. Contemplate that.

A conservative nonprofit poised to spend during the upcoming 2022 midterm elections and beyond received a record donation of $1.6 billion last year, Fox News has confirmed. The group, The Marble Freedom Trust, is captained by Leonard Leo, a conservative strategist known for his leadership of the Federalist Society and work in causes related to abortion law and Supreme Court nominations.

I have not heard of the Marble Freedom Trust and I don’t know Leonard Leo, but understand him to be a solid conservative.

The donation came from Barre Seid, an electronics manufacturing mogul.

I have never heard of Mr. Seid, but $1.6 billion, if spent well–always the key–is potentially a game-changing sum.

The Left needs a lot more money than the Right does, because it is more expensive to peddle lies than to tell the truth. But even the best candidates and the soundest principles need some resources in order to be heard. It would be great if Mr. Seid’s donation ushers in an era when conservative candidates and causes can begin to approach Left-wing candidates and causes in financial muscle.