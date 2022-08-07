A word from Chris Clark

Following up on “An utterly bizarre statement,” reader Dave Begley wrote Hunter Biden attorney Christopher Clark. Dave wrote Clark:
Hunter Biden is a criminal, tool for China, and a traitor.
His parents won’t mount him.
Clark responded to Dave:
You are a genius!!!!
Christopher J. Clark
Latham & Watkins LLP
The email from Clark comes with the obligatory firm warning: “This email may contain material that is confidential, privileged and/or attorney work product for the sole use of the intended recipient. Any review, disclosure, reliance or distribution by others or forwarding without express permission is strictly prohibited. If you are not the intended recipient, please contact the sender and delete all copies including any attachments.” We are taking a walk on the wild side sharing Clark’s message with readers.
Big firm practice appears to have changed over the years since John and I left the Faegre firm, and not in a good way.
Notice: All comments are subject to moderation. Our comments are intended to be a forum for civil discourse bearing on the subject under discussion. Commenters who stray beyond the bounds of civility or employ what we deem gratuitous vulgarity in a comment — including, but not limited to, “s***,” “f***,” “a*******,” or one of their many variants — will be banned without further notice in the sole discretion of the site moderator.