A word from Chris Clark

Following up on “An utterly bizarre statement,” reader Dave Begley wrote Hunter Biden attorney Christopher Clark. Dave wrote Clark:

Hunter Biden is a criminal, tool for China, and a traitor. His parents won’t mount him.

Clark responded to Dave:

You are a genius!!!! Christopher J. Clark

Latham & Watkins LLP

The email from Clark comes with the obligatory firm warning: “This email may contain material that is confidential, privileged and/or attorney work product for the sole use of the intended recipient. Any review, disclosure, reliance or distribution by others or forwarding without express permission is strictly prohibited. If you are not the intended recipient, please contact the sender and delete all copies including any attachments.” We are taking a walk on the wild side sharing Clark’s message with readers.

Big firm practice appears to have changed over the years since John and I left the Faegre firm, and not in a good way.