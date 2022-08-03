After last night

RealClearPolitics has posted yesterday’s primary results. I have posted a screenshot below.

Ben Domenech takes up the Kansas abortion vote here at Spectator World. It seems to me that the most important result is the victory of Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt for the Republican Senatorial nomination to fill the seat of the retiring Roy Blunt. President Trump endorsed “Eric” — either Schmitt or the unelectable Eric Greitens. Schmitt will win the race. Greitens should and probably would have lost it. The results yesterday reflect Trump’s continuing influence among Republicans, but the “Eric” thing was unserious and mystifying.

Dr. Oz won the Pennsylvania GOP primary by about 950 votes with Trump’s endorsement. Without Trump’s endorsement, I think David McCormick would have won and been on track to fill the seat of the retiring Pat Toomey. The prospect of a Senator John Fetterman should have induced sober thought. In my judgment, everything about Oz is phony except his celebrity and his lack of funding to mount a campaign until this fall.

I hope to be proved wrong. However, if the Keystone State is the keystone of a prospective GOP Senate majority, I think we have a problem that can be attributed to President Trump’s influence on this race.