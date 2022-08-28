Jeffrey Epstein Didn’t Kill . . . Wait, What?

Look, these frothy conspiracy theories about the Clintons, Jeffrey Epstein, the Mena Airport in the 1980s, Vince Foster, etc., etc., have had a longer half-life that a melted-down Russian nuclear reactor, and make for many comic memes on TWiP, and in any case, such purported conspiracies violate Hayward’s First Law of Implausible Conspiracies, which runs as follows: Cp=1/[t(N*K)2] where Cp represents the probability of an actual conspiracy as the reciprocal of t (time) multiplied by the product of N (the number of people necessary for a conspiracy) and K (number of killings) squared. (For those not acquainted with mathematical notation, this produces a very very low number.)
But then you see news stories like this:
Former Phoenix reporter who broke story of Clinton-Lynch tarmac meeting found dead
Veteran Alabama reporter and anchor Christopher Sign, who previously worked in Phoenix for more than a decade, was found dead by the local Hoover police Saturday morning, according to Hoover Police Department Capt. Keith Czeskleba.
Sign broke the news of a 2016 meeting between former President Bill Clinton, whose wife Hillary Clinton at the time was running for president and was being investigated by the FBI, and the then-Attorney General Loretta Lynch at the Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport tarmac. At the time, their meeting was cast as a potential conflict of interest. . .
Hoover police received a call around 8 a.m. of a person down, found Sign and pronounced him dead. Police said his death appeared to be a suicide.
