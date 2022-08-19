Goodbye is too good a word

With the growth of cable news and social media, it has become increasingly difficult to separate the noise from the news. The proliferation of sources is a good thing, but the ratio of noise to news is overwhelming. CNN’s inaptly named Reliable Sources and host Brian Stelter are a long-time source of noise, as is CNN itself. Now comes news that CNN has canceled Reliable Sources after a 30-year run and is letting Stelter go after his nine years as host. This coming Sunday’s episode of the series will be its last.

It’s a slowly dawning New Day (to borrow the title of CNN’s morning show). I’m thinking meet the new day, same as the old day, but we shall see. In the meantime, we can look back in a laughter is the best medicine spirit with the brief video retrospective of the Stelter era on Reliable Sources (below).

Via Thaleigha Rampersad & Andrew Stiles/Washington Free Beacon.