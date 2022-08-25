Have Liberals No Shame?

Well, we all know the answer to that question. But I confess to being a bit shocked by this: liberals in San Francisco and Los Angeles are capitalizing on the Uvalde shootings to urge residents not to move to Texas:

Billboards in San Francisco and Los Angeles warn against moving to Texas by invoking mass shooting https://t.co/ZuJNqLqhm7 pic.twitter.com/GGpkJ0JI8n — New York Post (@nypost) August 25, 2022



I guess we are long past the point of expecting good taste from liberals, but this crosses the line of decency.

That said, I don’t suppose the signs will have any impact. As of October 2021, nearly 700,000 Californians had relocated to Texas since 2010. The exodus continues, and there is no reason why it should slow.