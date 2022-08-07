When Steve returns to his post on the left coast this week, I will bring this song of the day series featuring Minnesota musicans to an end. Matt Wilson and John Munson have teamed up again in the group The Twilight Hours. Matt and John are ex- of Trip Shakespeare and Semisonic. John is the bassist in the New Standards trio. Matt also leads Matt Wilson & His Orchestra. Matt Wilson’s site is here. Written by Matt Wilson, “Help Me Find the Way” is off The Twilight Hours’ recording Black Beauty. It seems to me a song with an appropriate and timely Sunday morning plea.
