I Wish They All Could Leave California

Via InstaPundit, the Babylon Bee’s parody version of the Beach Boys’ “California Girls.” The parody is beautifully executed, and quite poignant: it reminds us of a time when everyone wanted to go to California. Now? The last person leaving can turn out the lights.

No, wait. The lights are going out already, due to the state’s insane energy policies. So here it is, the Babylon Bee on America’s poorest state: