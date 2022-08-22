The Sunday morning gabfests have become an embarrassment of cliché and vacuity. The talking heads account for the embarrassment. The Biden administration officials account for the vacuity. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm is a case in point. She appeared on FOX News Sunday yesterday touting the freebies and subsidies available under the terms of the absurdly named Inflation Reduction Act. Reduce this!
FOX News has posted video of the segment in its entirety in its story on the segment. It is difficult to listen to the nonsense for more than 30 seconds. It is infuriating. RNC Research has clipped the video below to give us a bite-sized portion. I’m not much on the nuts and bolts of politics, but I can only hope that the administration sends this woman out on the road to stump for Democratic candidates on the ballot this fall.
Biden Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm: “If you are low-income, you can get your home entirely weatherized” to help deal with 40-year high inflation.
“You can get 30% off the price of solar panels.” pic.twitter.com/qUM7JGvdYN
— RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 21, 2022
