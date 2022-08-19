Let ’em in

Has anyone other than FOX News covered the “new video showing federal agents calmly unlocking gates at the border to let illegal immigrants stream into the US amid an alarming, record-breaking surge”? Well, yes, the New York Post covered it in this story.

The video is shocking (not shocking) in its own way. I draw attention to it only as a milestone in the covert war on the facts and on the country that the Biden administration is waging with such zeal.

Bill Melugin and the FOX News team that has covered the opening of our border deserve professional recognition in the awards the industry loves to lavish on itself. To say the least, the distributors of such awards prefer to overlook reporting that doesn’t further the narrative. That is what we have here.