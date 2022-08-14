With Steve Hayward back at his station on the left coast, I wanted to bring this song of the day series featuring Minnesota musicians to an end on a high note. Earlier in the series we sampled Twin Cities supergroup The New Standards — Chan Poling (piano), ex- of the Suburbs, John Munson (bass), ex- of Trip Shakespeare and Semisonic, and vibes player Steve Roehm. They make for a fantastic trio.

The Suburbs were one of the most popular Twin Cities punk/new wave band of the ’80’s. During their original run my friend Steve Greenberg, the man behind Lipps Inc. and “Funkytown,” produced their Love Is the Law album (1984). They have formed a new lineup since their original run and recorded new music including, most recently, last year’s Poets Party.

The New Standards have retrieved the title track of Love Is the Law — written by Poling — and given it The New Standards treatment. It makes for an encore that sends fans home on a natural high and it’s not bad for a Sunday morning song either.