“Mary’s Prayer” is a terrific track off the album Meet Danny Wilson by the Scottish trio Danny Wilson. It wormed its way onto the radio in 1987. The folks behind There’s Something About Mary picked it back up for the soundtrack of the 1998 comedy.

Last night TCM played the interesting 1952 Frank Sinatra/Shelley Winters film Meet Danny Wilson. So that’s where the band got the name! It not only reminded me of the group, it reminded me of how much I liked this song. Full of regret, the song nevertheless radiates exuberance.