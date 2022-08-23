Only Racists Need Apply

I don’t know that there has ever been a place and time in American history when only racists were permitted to teach in the public schools. Mississippi in, say, 1935? I don’t know, maybe. But to my knowledge they had no purity test. Contrast that with Minnesota in 2022, where the Minnesota Professional Educator Licensing and Standards Board is considering a new standard that would only allow people who profess racist doctrines to be certified to teach in the state.

My colleague Catrin Wigfall explains:

As first reported by American Experiment in May, the Professional Educator Licensing and Standards Board (PELSB) appointed by Gov. Tim Walz is proposing changes to teacher licensure programs that would require aspiring educators to “demonstrate” ideologically driven content in their coursework to obtain their teaching license. PELSB’s proposed amendments to the state’s licensure rule (R-4615) for teachers — even if they will teach at a private school — include adding a “Racial Consciousness and Reflection” standard to what Minnesota educators “must embody in order to effectively teach all of Minnesota’s students” (referred to as Standards of Effective Practice).

***

The sub-standards within “Racial Consciousness and Reflection” and other proposed rule changes within RD4615 are dripping with Critical Race Theory, gender ideology, and identity politics.

How bad are these new standards for racial instruction? These quotes from the new standard come from American Experiment’s Instagram account (@MNThinkTank), which I encourage you to follow if you are on Instagram:

So the bottom line is, if this plan goes through you will not be licensed to teach in Minnesota, including teaching in a private school, unless you subscribe to a racist, anti-American, far-left ideology.

And it will go through, unless citizens rise up and demand sane education. A hearing is going on before an Administrative Law Judge who will determine whether this proposal from the far-left Tim Walz administration becomes law. Tomorrow, American Experiment’s Catrin Wigfall will appear before the Administrative Law Judge to testify in opposition to the proposed rule. I am not sure whether any other opposition will materialize.

The local press has not covered this issue, and doesn’t want to. Minnesota liberals, beginning with Governor Tim Walz, hope the licensing rule will slip through without public notice. So that, without any vote or community consensus, only those who subscribe to far-left ideology will be allowed to teach our children.

You may think this is so shocking that it couldn’t happen in your community, but you would be wrong. This kind of thing is going on across America, driven largely by the teachers’ unions, which are racist and grotesquely anti-American. These initiatives are being promoted just about everywhere, and they will succeed unless sane Americans mobilize to defeat them.