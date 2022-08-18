Pompeo’s modest proposal

I have been exercised about assassination plots and other efforts undertaken by the Iranian regime to commit murder on American soil. The Biden administration is now poised to grant Iranian president Ebrahim Raisi a visa to attend United Nations ceremonies next month even as the regime plots to kill former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and former National Security Advisor. Only last week the Biden Department of Justice unsealed the indictment of an IRGC operative seeking to engineer their assassination.

Secretary Pompeo doesn’t seem to take it as personally as I would, but he is calling on the Biden administration to deny Raisi a visa, citing Tehran’s active plots to assassinate him and other Americans officials. Pompeo told the Washington Free Beacon’s Adam Kredo: “We worked for four years to deny Iranian terrorists the freedom to put Americans at risk. This administration is allowing them to come to New York City while actively engaged in efforts to kill Americans on U.S. soil. The Iranians just recently sponsored an attack that was almost successful in killing an American in that very city. We can do better.”

That seems to me the least that can be said, but it is worth saying and worth noting. Whole thing here.

Quotable quote: “The State Department would not respond to additional questions from the Free Beacon about the assassination plots and precautions it may be taking with regards to the Iranian diplomatic delegation.”