Robert Reich vs Dave Chappelle on Economics (& Common Sense)

As you may have heard, Robert Reich, who increasingly looks like a parody of an old man yelling at clouds, is very concerned about equality. Very very concerned. Almost obsessively concerned. Actually, strike “almost” from the previous sentence.

His egalitarianism extends to the WNBA. Reich finds it scandalous that WNBA players aren’t payed the same as NBA players.

Never mind getting schooled by any libertarian walking down the street, as happened here. How about we put up Dave Chappelle against Reich (language warning—and speculation that Reich won’t take Chappelle’s closing recommendation here):