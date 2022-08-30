Samantha Belcourt’s story

Samantha Belcourt is a former Minneapolis police officer who turned in her badge following the Saint George Floyd riots of 2020. In her reporting for Alpha News Liz has been providing a multidimensional view of Minneapolis’s descent into the gutter. Liz writes up Belcourt’s story here based on her interview in the video below.

The subhead on Liz’s story extracts one thread: “Giving up the Third Precinct was intentional, according to a former Minneapolis cop, who said it was offered as a ‘prize’ to rioters. The officer turned in her badge just a few weeks later, betrayed by the city she had devoted her life to protecting.”

By contrast, over the weekend the Star Tribune served up the work of a dozen reporters and photographers who fanned out across Minneapolis to document a summer night. “What they found was a city of resilience — not a ‘dystopian ghost city.’” All is — if not well, pretty damned good, according to the Star Tribune.

Who ya gonna believe, the Star Tribune or your lyin’ eyes?