I will leave this series featuring the work of Minnesota musicians in the next few days. Before leaving it behind I want to draw attention to The Jayhawks. I picked up on them with Hollywood Town Hall in 1992 and they are still going strong in slightly different form today. Their most recent album is XOXO (2020).

The band has some 12 or 13 albums to its credit, all of them worth checking out. Their sound includes a tinge of classic Buffalo Springfield, Neil Young, Poco, and other ’60’s influences. Mark Olson, Gary Louris, and Marc Perlman formed the heart of the band, though Olson has come and gone a few times since founding the band. Hollywood Town Hall‘s “Settled Down Like Rain” was written by Louris and Olson and features their harmony singing.