The cancelations: If the law doesn’t fit

The Washington Free Beacon’s Joe Simonson takes a look at the law that the Biden administration purportedly relies on for its student loan cancelation scheme. See his Free Beacon story “Biden Says This Law for the Troops Gives Him Authority To Cancel Harvard Grads’ Debt.” Subhead: “‘The Heroes Act allows reservists leaving their job and family relief making student loan payments.'”

I link to the OLC legal memo citing the statute in the adjacent post. I say they purportedly rely on the statute because the reliance is misplaced. What they really rely on is the doctrine of standing that will cripple legal challenges to the scheme.