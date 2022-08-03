The Manchin version illustrated

In his morning email blast the great Michael Ramirez pairs his cartoon of the day (below) with my post “The Manchin version.” We are thinking along the same lines, but Michael gets the job done more effectively in fewer words. He titles this one “Buried” and comments in his message: “The Schumer-Manchin Inflation Reduction Act raises taxes, spending, and the prospect of an extended recession but does little to reduce inflation.” Michael’s Substack site is here (subscribe here).
Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Michael Ramirez. All rights reserved. Republished with permission.
Notice: All comments are subject to moderation. Our comments are intended to be a forum for civil discourse bearing on the subject under discussion. Commenters who stray beyond the bounds of civility or employ what we deem gratuitous vulgarity in a comment — including, but not limited to, “s***,” “f***,” “a*******,” or one of their many variants — will be banned without further notice in the sole discretion of the site moderator.