Timothy Thibault exits FBI

Citing unnamed whistleblowers, Senator Chuck Grassley specifically called out FBI Assistant Special Agent in Charge of the Washington Field Office Timothy Thibault in his letter to Attorney General Garland and FBI Director Wray dated July 18, 2022. Senator Grassley posted the letter online here.

Working the FBI public corruption beat, Thibault himself appears not be an entirely straight shooter. Miranda Devine put it this way at the bottom of her New York Post column yesterday:

As we know now from whistleblowers who came forward to Sen. Chuck Grassley, the FBI obstructed its own investigation of the laptop. Timothy Thibault, an FBI assistant special agent in charge at the Washington field office, has been on leave since Grassley started raising concerns about his suppression of negative information about Hunter before the 2020 election. The whistleblowers also told Grassley that the FBI had “developed information about Hunter Biden’s criminal financial and related activity . . . verified and verifiable derogatory information” but that was “falsely labeled as disinformation” by FBI supervisory intelligence analyst Brian Auten in August 2020. Auten has been identified as the analyst who failed to alert his colleagues in 2016 to the “inconsistencies” in the phony Steele dossier, cooked up by the Clinton campaign to claim Trump was a Russian agent. The same playbook was being applied to the Hunter Biden information.

Now comes word that Thibault has resigned his position with the FBI. Among those who have pieced the story together are Bradford Betz and David Spunt for FOX News here, Kerry Picket and Jeff Mordock for the Washington Times here, and Emily Crane for the New York Post here.

Picket and Mordock’s story opens:

A senior FBI official in the bureau’s Washington field office has abruptly resigned after coming under congressional scrutiny for suspected political bias in handling the investigation of Hunter Biden’s laptop computer. The Washington Times learned that Timothy Thibault, an assistant special agent in charge, was forced to leave his post. The information came from two former FBI officials familiar with the situation. Mr. Thibault was seen exiting the bureau’s elevator on Friday. He was escorted by two or three “headquarters-looking types,” according to eyewitness accounts provided to one of the former officials. It is not clear whether Mr. Thibault left on his own accord or was forced out of the bureau. The 25-year FBI veteran was on leave for at least a month over revelations about political statements he made while leading the public corruption unit. The FBI declined to comment. Attempts to contact Mr. Thibault were unsuccessful. Republican lawmakers have been scrutinizing Mr. Thibault for making anti-Trump statements in social media posts in 2020. At the time, he was helping lead the FBI’s probe of Hunter Biden, whose father, President Biden, was running for the White House.

The FBI is a deeply corrupt institution at the leadership level. It needs to be dismantled and reconstructed. Wray’s wruminations before congressional committees charged with oversight of the FBI have been farcical.

I don’t think the FBI has responded to the letters of Senator Grassley and Senator Ron Johnson on this subject. The FBI owes the public a long overdue accounting of the corruption at the bureau that is hiding in plain view. The exit of Timothy Thibault represents the latest case in point.