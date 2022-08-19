Update: ‘Is History History?’ Answer: Sadly, Yes

In yesterday’s post about the entirely reasonable article by James Sweet on “Is History History?”, I ended with “Cue Prof. Sweet’s apology tour (and perhaps the removal of the article) in three, two. . .”

It didn’t even take 24 hours. This from Prof. Sweet today:

Message from James H. Sweet (August 2022) Aug 19, 2022 – My September Perspectives on History column has generated anger and dismay among many of our colleagues and members. I take full responsibility that it did not convey what I intended and for the harm that it has caused. I had hoped to open a conversation on how we “do” history in our current politically charged environment. Instead, I foreclosed this conversation for many members, causing harm to colleagues, the discipline, and the Association. A president’s monthly column, one of the privileges of the elected office, provides a megaphone to the membership and the discipline. The views and opinions expressed in that column are not those of the Association. If my ham-fisted attempt at provocation has proven anything, it is that the AHA membership is as vocal and robust as ever. If anyone has criticisms that they have been reluctant or unable to post publicly, please feel free to contact me directly. I sincerely regret the way I have alienated some of my Black colleagues and friends. I am deeply sorry. In my clumsy efforts to draw attention to methodological flaws in teleological presentism, I left the impression that questions posed from absence, grief, memory, and resilience somehow matter less than those posed from positions of power. This absolutely is not true. It wasn’t my intention to leave that impression, but my provocation completely missed the mark. Once again, I apologize for the damage I have caused to my fellow historians, the discipline, and the AHA. I hope to redeem myself in future conversations with you all. I’m listening and learning.

Pathetic. There was nothing—not a single thing—wrong with Prof. Sweet’s article, and he knows it. His craven capitulation to a twitter mob tells you all you need to know about the cowardly character of most academics today, especially moderate liberal academics. They deserve their fate. History departments that behave this way deserve to lose all their students, and have their departments disbanded.