Videos of the Week: Wokery & Sports

We’re not really going to start a Videos of the Week to go with TWiP, but now and then a few videos cross the transom that deserve notice by our readership.

A reader calls to our attention the awesome satirists at the Babylon Bee offering up Law and Order: Microaggressions Victim Unit (just 3 min. long):

Next, Kamala strikes again:

KAMALA HARRIS: "Equity as a concept says recognize that everyone has the same capacity, but in order for them to have equal opportunity to reach that capacity, well, we must pay attention to this issue of equity." pic.twitter.com/iwrdS6C5QJ — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 12, 2022

Finally, Power Line’s sports desk, “Savage Brick Sports” (aka, Norman Hayward), has compiled the Top 100 Plays in NFL history. This one is a bit longer (at 27 min), but worth it for football fans (you may need to click through to YouTube):