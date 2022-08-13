Posted on August 13, 2022 by Steven Hayward

Videos of the Week: Wokery & Sports

We’re not really going to start a Videos of the Week to go with TWiP, but now and then a few videos cross the transom that deserve notice by our readership.

A reader calls to our attention the awesome satirists at the Babylon Bee offering up Law and Order: Microaggressions Victim Unit (just 3 min. long):

Next, Kamala strikes again:

Finally, Power Line’s sports desk, “Savage Brick Sports” (aka, Norman Hayward), has compiled the Top 100 Plays in NFL history. This one is a bit longer (at 27 min), but worth it for football fans (you may need to click through to YouTube):

