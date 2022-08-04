It has been my object in this series to draw attention to talented Minnesota musicians who are worthy of attention and still working gigs. Today we come to Duluth bluegrass quintet Trampled By Turtles. You may have heard them on Banjodad Records. “Trampled By Turtles” makes me laugh. “Duluth bluegrass” makes me laugh. “Banjodad Records” makes me laugh.

But they are seriously worthy of attention and still working gigs. Take a look at the tour schedule posted at the link above.

The group’s songwriter, lead singer, and guitarist is Dave Simonett. He is originally from Mankato. He went to college in Duluth.

I have seen their music described as punk bluegrass and there might be something to that. Their recording of “Wait So Long” — the first track of Palimino (2010) — has racked up more than 1,000,000 views on YouTube. It puts me in mind of the Hüsker Dü album Land Speed Record. However, insanely fast is not their only tempo. They can slow things down a little too. That driving tempo nevertheless seems to be a core component of their aesthetic. Who needs drums? Not these guys.