Minnesota’s Freedom Club is launching its Walz Failed video campaign featuring six thematic videos. Timed to coincide with the opening of the Minnesota State Fair, the first of the six videos (below) has just been posted this morning. This is the Freedom Club press release explaining the campaign:

The Freedom Club of Minnesota today launched the “Walz Failed” media campaign highlighting the failures of Tim Walz during his four years as governor of Minnesota.

The first episode in this weekly series showcases Governor Walz’s failure to respond to the public safety crisis in Minneapolis on the evening of May 28, 2020 following the verdict in the George Floyd trial. As the demonstrations turned violent that night, Governor Walz was nowhere to be found – not making any appearance, not issuing any statement, not taking any action – allowing Minneapolis to descend into anarchy with lawless destruction of business and property.

Additional videos in the Walz Failed series will be released on a weekly basis and will showcase Governor Walz’s failures in dealing with Minnesota’s public safety, education and health.

The launch of the Walz Failed media campaign is accompanied by billboards, lawn signs, hand fans, indoor advertising and an aerial banner flying each day over the Minnesota State Fair displaying the “Walz Failed” logo.