Whose Recession?

The Biden administration has tried to redefine “recession” to avoid responsibility for two consecutive quarters of GDP decline. Has that rather pitiful effort worked? No, according to Rasmussen Reports:

Despite denials from the White House, most voters think the American economy is in a recession – and agree that Democrats are to blame for it.

A new national telephone and online survey by Rasmussen Reports finds that 62% of Likely U.S. voters believe the U.S. economy is currently in a recession, while 23% think it’s not. Another 15% are not sure.

So much for White House spin. The real question, though, is: regardless of whether you call it a recession, who is to blame for the current economic decline? Rasmussen’s polling is eye-opening:

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said: “Democrats inherited an economy that was primed for an historic comeback, and promptly ran it straight into the ground.” Fifty-nine percent (59%) of voters agree with McConnell’s statement, including 45% who Strongly Agree with the Kentucky Republican. Thirty-five percent (35%) disagree, including 27% who Strongly Disagree with the quote from McConnell.

If those numbers are anywhere near correct, it is hard to see how the Democrats can avoid a blowout in November.

