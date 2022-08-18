Why Can’t Liberals Do Math?

I suppose the answer is, if they could do math they wouldn’t be liberals. No one with a decent respect for numbers could fling around hundreds of billions and trillions of dollars with only the vaguest notion of where those vast sums are going (but secure in the knowledge that they are other people’s money).

The latest case in point comes via the New York Times’s invaluable Corrections section:

An article on Wednesday about a tuberculosis vaccine from the early 1900s and the possibility that it might protect people from Covid-19 incorrectly described the percentage represented by the 1 in 96 people who received B.C.G. tuberculosis vaccine doses and developed Covid. It is slightly more, not less, than 1 percent.

If a person doesn’t know that 1/96 is more than one percent, you can hazard a wild guess that he is a liberal. Likely a journalist, too. And we have to assume that the Times employs at least two people who didn’t understand that bit of elementary arithmetic, if you believe the claim that papers like the Times employ editors. I am skeptical about that.